'Ready or Not 2' in works with lead star returning

'Ready or Not 2' is in the works with Radio Silence returning to direct

Ready or Not 2 has been greenlit and lead actress Samara Weaving will be back as Grace for the sequel.

In Ready or Not, Weaving played Grace, who goes to her husband’s (Adam Brody) family mansion after their wedding ceremony and gets convinced to participate in a game of hide and seek. However, the family soon shows its true colors and the game turns bloody, with Grace on the run for her life. The film also starred Andie MacDowell and Henry Czerny.

Cast members for the sequel haven’t been revealed as of yet. The film will be helmed by returning directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who go by the moniker Radio Silence.

The exciting news was announced at the five year anniversary of the movie at a screening at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

“I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in…I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together,” Samara recently told ComicBook.

A release date is yet to be announced for Ready or Not 2 starring Samara Weaving.