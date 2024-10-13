'Wolfs' star Austin Abrams calls George Clooney, Brad Pitt 'super warm'

Austin Abrams has opened up about working alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in Wolfs.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Austin has expressed his disbelief, saying, "It would've been If I had had the nerve to think about it or the audacity to think that it was possible."

"I don't know whose it wouldn't be on. It's insane to be able to do that, to work with these two guys that I've loved their work for so long," he added.

The Euphoria actor admitted his initial feelings that he might not get the role, saying, "This is stupid. Why am I making this [audition tape]? I'm not going to get this thing," he added, "From there, it took me completely convincing myself that it was even possible to be able to do this in the first place."

Additionally, Austin gushed over the dynamic duo George and Brad, calling them "super warm guys and welcoming, so that was really helpful to feel comfortable."

He continued, "Working with these two guys, you do the best you can to fit into their dynamic because they have a great dynamic already, and you don't want to f--- that up."

"You're trying to be an asset in the best way that you can and keep passing the ball back and forth. And if the ball gets passed to you, then that's sick, and you pass it back," Austin added.

The Wolfs, premiered on September 27 on Apple TV+, brings longtime pals George Clooney and Brad Pitt together after 16 years.