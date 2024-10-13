‘The Apprentice' narrowly escaped censorship?

The Apprentice actor Jeremy Strong recently revealed that the upcoming film based on former US president “narrowly escaped censorship”.



The 45-year-old actor, who stars as lawyer Roy Cohn in the upcoming film, told The Sunday Times, “We very narrowly escaped the jaws of censorship in 2024.

Strong said that he feared that how it seemed to have been dismissed by those in Hollywood months before its release.

“Frankly, everyone in Hollywood passed on it because they were afraid of litigation or repercussions,” the actor said, adding, “I don’t think Hollywood has ever been a bastion of bravery, but that was disappointing.”

However, Strong stood firm that the film has been researched with "journalistic veracity".

The biographical drama examines Donald Trump's career as a real estate businessman in New York in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as his relationship with lawyer Roy Cohn.

Apart from Strong, the film stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and Maria Bakalova as Trump's first wife, Ivana.

The Apprentice will be released in cinemas on October 18.