Prince Harry called to ‘stand up' to Meghan Markle who still calls all the shots

Prince Harry has just been called to stand up to his wife who calls all the shots.

All comments relating to this have been brought forward by an inside source that is close to the Duke.

According to the insider, “It’s clear that Harry has a lot of apologizing to do, but he is struggling because he still feels scorned by his family.”

The insider also noted the possible reason for the Duke's recent solo escapades and chalked that up to “The recent health battles of his father and sister-in-law".

In the eyes of the insider, this is potentially what has "put things into perspective though, and he knows he has to try everything he can to make things right.”

But “No one close to the family believes that can happen while he still takes orders from Meghan to stay in Montecito, and they feel the only thing that could help the family heal is if he stands up to her but it’s clear that Meghan is the one calling the shots,” the insider also added later on.