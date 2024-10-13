World Culture Festival: Dancing stars move viewers with festive 'poetry of limbs'

Dancers perform at the World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi on October 13, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

The country's classical and folk dancing sensations set the stage ablaze on the 18th day of the World Culture Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi on Sunday, setting a charged audience in motion in with their graceful "poetry of the limbs" and infectious energy.

The Dance Junction Night, which began at 7:30pm today, showcased a mix of classical, cultural and popular dance forms, leaving the audience wanting for more.

There were different performances which included Kathak classical dancers Night Chaodhary and Waqar Samrat, connecting the people to the history of dance that exists in Pakistan and South Asia.

Dancers perform at the World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi on October 13, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

The performances were followed by Zahida Noor and classical dancer Mani Chao, who entranced the audience with their graceful movements.

The audience also enjoyed the folk performances from PNCA — Abdul Ghani Group, Waqas & Rohit Group, Bhit Shah Matka Group, Dj John, Master Ghulam Hussain, Sajid Garba Group.



The event took place at ACP's Auditorium 1.

Dancers perform at the World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi on October 13, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

A day earlier, musicians from different parts of the world turned the vibe energetic on the 17th day of the event, with charged audience swaying to the groovy moves at charged audience.

The concert featured 11 artists including those from Spain, Pakistan, Ireland and the United States.

Performers pose for a group photo following their performance at the World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi on October 13, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.



Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.

