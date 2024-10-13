Kate Middleton to make public appearance at major Royal event

Princess Kate is set to make a return to public activities during the Firm's Christmas gathering at Sandringham later this year after her battle with cancer.



According to an insider, Kate, the Princess of Wales, is set to attend the Royal Family’s Christmas gathering, but only if she feels “fit and well” on that day.

"Kate is on the guest list for this year's Christmas gathering. She's keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there's no pressure for her to attend,” the tipster told the Express.

"Obviously everyone is looking forward to having her there, but if she doesn't feel up to it on the day, the family will understand,” they added.

The source detailed the gathering’s setup, saying “There will be a large number of people present at this year's dinner. It was trialed in the ballroom for the first time last year and proved a big success so this year will be held in a similar fashion. There will be a buffet style roast served where members of the family can help themselves. It will include a traditional roast dinner spread with all the trimmings."

Other Royal Family members set to appear include Princess Beatrice, who recently announced her pregnancy. She’s set to debut her three-year-old daughter Sienna and join her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and eight-year-old stepson Wolfie. Queen Camilla has also invited her children and grandchildren this year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markel have not been invited.

Kate Middleton attended the Christmas gathering last year, which was her last public appearance before she was admitted for abdominal surgery which led to her cancer diagnosis. The Princess then remained out of the spotlight for some months and received chemotherapy for her cancer.