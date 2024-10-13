Buckingham Palace under fire for secrecy around type, severity of King Charles’ cancer

King Charles is set to pause his cancer treatment for 11 days during his upcoming Australian tour, a move that has sparked concern.



Buckingham Palace's decision to confirm the treatment pause to the Daily Mail has raised eyebrows, as it highlights Charles' ongoing weekly treatments.

Speaking on the matter, veteran royal correspondent Duncan Larcombe noted that the monarch has shown no signs of weakness, but warned that a "wobbly moment" could have significant repercussions.

He went on to criticize the palace's secrecy surrounding the type and severity of Charles' cancer, claiming that it has create a "vacuum" for conspiracy theories.

“If a wobbly moment did happen, then the tour could backfire spectacularly,” the royal expert told Daily Beast.

“It is of course a risk that applies to his general diary, but that is exactly why, when it comes to domestic engagements, nothing is being announced until the last minute. You can’t do that on a foreign tour,” he added.

The expert continued: “My personal opinion is that having said he has cancer, they have made a rod for their own back by not telling us exactly what kind of cancer he has and how serious it is.”

“Wrapping everything up in mystery creates a vacuum that can all too easily get filled with conspiracy theories, as we saw with Kate earlier this year.”