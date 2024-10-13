 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace under fire for secrecy around type, severity of King Charles' cancer

King Charles to ‘pause’ cancer treatment for the 11-day Australian tour, as per reports

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2024

Buckingham Palace under fire for secrecy around type, severity of King Charles’ cancer

King Charles is set to pause his cancer treatment for 11 days during his upcoming Australian tour, a move that has sparked concern.

Buckingham Palace's decision to confirm the treatment pause to the Daily Mail has raised eyebrows, as it highlights Charles' ongoing weekly treatments.

Speaking on the matter, veteran royal correspondent Duncan Larcombe noted that the monarch has shown no signs of weakness, but warned that a "wobbly moment" could have significant repercussions.

He went on to criticize the palace's secrecy surrounding the type and severity of Charles' cancer, claiming that it has create a "vacuum" for conspiracy theories.

“If a wobbly moment did happen, then the tour could backfire spectacularly,” the royal expert told Daily Beast.

“It is of course a risk that applies to his general diary, but that is exactly why, when it comes to domestic engagements, nothing is being announced until the last minute. You can’t do that on a foreign tour,” he added.

The expert continued: “My personal opinion is that having said he has cancer, they have made a rod for their own back by not telling us exactly what kind of cancer he has and how serious it is.”

“Wrapping everything up in mystery creates a vacuum that can all too easily get filled with conspiracy theories, as we saw with Kate earlier this year.”

Lizzo unable to focus on diet due to social media 'hate:' Source
Lizzo unable to focus on diet due to social media 'hate:' Source
Kate Middleton to make public appearance at major Royal event video
Kate Middleton to make public appearance at major Royal event
Taylor Swift hints at 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' announcement during recent outing
Taylor Swift hints at 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' announcement during recent outing
Prince Harry called to ‘stand up' to Meghan Markle who still calls all the shots
Prince Harry called to ‘stand up' to Meghan Markle who still calls all the shots
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK dilemma deepens amid Christmas invitation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK dilemma deepens amid Christmas invitation
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet step out for casual date: See pic
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet step out for casual date: See pic
'Wolfs' star Austin Abrams calls George Clooney, Brad Pitt 'super warm'
'Wolfs' star Austin Abrams calls George Clooney, Brad Pitt 'super warm'
Liam Gallagher postpones wedding to Debbie Gwyther for THIRD time
Liam Gallagher postpones wedding to Debbie Gwyther for THIRD time