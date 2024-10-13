 
Justin Bieber's family worried after he 'alienated' them amid Diddy case

Justin Bieber is reportedly disturbed by old pal Diddy's arrest

Web Desk
October 13, 2024

Justin Bieber is reportedly disturbed by old pal Diddy's arrest

Justin Bieber is no longer sure of his friends after the arrest of his old pal P.Diddy in a sex trafficking and racketeering investigation.

Bieber is now reportedly struggling to trust anyone around him. “Do I believe he was involved in some stupid s–t? Yeah," a source told Page Six of the Boyfriend hitmaker.

“He was a teenager. He was the biggest pop star in the world. Everyone was worried about him, and we didn’t know if he would survive it. People took advantage of everything he did,” they claimed.

“Justin’s done some really crazy s–t and he’s alienated the people around him. He doesn’t trust them,” noted the tipster.

Amid the investigation against Diddy, odd videos of him and a teenage Justin resurfaced on social media. In one video alongside a 15-year-old newly famous Justin, the music mogul said: “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream … for the next 48 hours he’s with me and we’re gonna go full crazy.”

In a clip from their joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2011, Diddy said: “He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything ain’t for everybody.”

The industry insider went on to note, “Family members are concerned about Justin. It’s unclear whether Diddy would have taken advantage of Justin at the time as his family was nearby, and his manager Scooter Braun really did care about him. But saying that, Justin did go through a really bad period, a very rebellious phase.”

Justin Bieber attained immense worldwide fame after his single Baby became a hit in 2010. 

