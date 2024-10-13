Prince George thinks William, Kate are lenient with Prince Louis over bad behaviour

Prince George is closer to his sister Princess Charlotte, than he is to Prince Louis, a new report has revealed.



According to Life & Style, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are being raised as "happy, well-adjusted kids" despite their royal status.

Sharing more insights into their family life, an insider revealed the siblings have distinct personalities, with George and Charlotte being close and well-behaved, while Louis is the mischievous one.

The older siblings guide Louis but George sometimes feels Louis gets away with more bad behavior than he did, the insider revealed.

“The world doesn’t get to see that they’re just normal kids, acting up and being silly like most children,” the insider said. “Kate and William are raising happy, well-adjusted kids.”

“They all have their cheeky sides that come out in private,” explained the insider. “For the most part, George and Charlotte are very close and well-behaved, while Louis is the instigator.”

“George and Charlotte understand that their role is to teach Louis right from wrong,” they added. “But George still thinks Louis gets away with more bad behavior than he ever did!”