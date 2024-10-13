 
Meghan Markle accused of destroying Prince Harry relationship with Royals

Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry’s feud with Royal family, claims expert

October 13, 2024

Meghan Markle accused of destroying Prince Harry relationship with Royals

A royal expert has criticized Meghan Markle for estranging “herself from her family" and also destroying Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal family.

Speaking with The Sun, the royal expert and royal photographer Arthur Edwards discussed the Sussexes’ rift with the members of the Royal family.

They noted that the Duchess of Sussex severed ties with her father, Thomas Markle, before marrying Harry in 2018 and since Megxit, Harry has become increasingly distant from the Royal Family.

During their discussion, they put the blame on Meghan, claiming that she has “estranged Harry from his, I think it's tragic."

A member of the audience asked the experts that what could be the “common dominator" between both familial rifts, to which Arthur replied, "Meghan."

Jennie then said, "I still do think Charles has his arms figuratively open to Harry, not unconditionally, and not unforgivingly, but I think he would like to establish a relationship with his younger son.”

"Meghan, I don't know, it's very odd that she is totally estranged from almost everyone in her family, except her mother and one cousin we know about,” she added.

"And now she has estranged Harry from his, I mean it's tragic I think."

