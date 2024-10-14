 
Moment Meghan Markle gave serious ‘threat' to Royals

Meghan Markle warned the Royal Family with subtle threat

Web Desk
October 14, 2024

Meghan Markle seemingly gave Royals a warning with a subtle signal in an interview.

The Duchess of Sussex, who sat with The Cut to discuss her podcast Archetypes back in 2023, admitted that she has a lot to say about her time in the UK and that she is choosing to stay quiet.

Speaking to the Sunday Time, Royal expert Roya Nikkah says: "The thinly veiled threats that came in [Meghan's interview with The Cut] ...I think [she] probably hopes it does [feel threatening] to the Royal Family... [But] I think there’s a lot of eye-rolling, going, 'We're used to this by now'... [But] that phrase, 'I have a lot to say until I don't' and, 'I've never signed anything that restricts me from talking'... there was a very strong inference there.

"And, of course, the reminder that she keeps a journal, and [her] revelation that, 'When we came back to Windsor, to Frogmore Cottage for the Jubilee, I rediscovered my journal that I'd left there' - I was astonished to discover that she had left a highly private diary behind in Windsor, rather than taking it back.”

The expert then noted that Meghan is tipped to write her own memoir.

She noted: “She's mentioned a couple of times in the last year or two that she kept a journal, and I think there is a very strong inference that Meghan could write her own memoir.”

