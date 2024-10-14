Meghan Markle in trouble as ‘deep down' people love Harry

Meghan Markle will never be forgiven for her Royal diss, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who at many occasions has spoken about her complaints towards the British monarchy, will suffer to claim forgiveness from her in-laws.

Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, on the other hand will be able to regain his position if he wants to.



"But I don't see the same thing for Meghan," says Royal expert Ingrid Seward added.

"Deep down people still love Prince Harry, and they want to love him, I think they're just very, very disappointed in him."

Ms Seward added: "He made millions out of it, but he seriously has paid for it, because it's done his reputation an immeasurable amount of harm, especially with his family, but the way that people view him."

Speaking about Meghan’s appearance at LA Children’s Hospital gala, Ms Seward said: "It did look very much as though she was just posing for the camera.

"She didn't look like she was really involved in what she was doing,” she noted.