Prince William told Harry Royal life is not ‘free ride' in subtle dig

Prince William sent out a subtle message to Prince Harry in special speech

October 14, 2024

Prince William made a subtle dig at Prince Harry while praising their father, King Charles.

The Prince of Wales, who made a special speech for His Majesty at King Charles's Coronation Concert, spoke exclusively about the importance of ‘service’ in the Royal Family.

William noted: "For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service. My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve."

Noting how William’s speech could be a dig at younger brother Harry, one viewer said: "Service Harry. Do you hear that? Not a free ride." "SERVICE. Something Harry doesn't understand,"

When Harry stepped down from his position as a senior Royal, the Buckingham Palace announced : "Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

