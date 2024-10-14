 
Prince William talks Diana role in his service

Prince William talks about mother Princess Diana’s ideology in new video

October 14, 2024

Prince William is speaking about his beloved mother, Princess Diana, as he talks about combatting homelessness.

The Prince of Wales, who has worked over a number of years towards this cause, spoke exclusively about his plans on the upcoming ITV1 documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness .

"I've slowly tried to work out what can I bring to the role and the platform that I have," 

Prince William said in the voiceover: "I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness."

"I don't believe we should be living with homelessness in the 21st century," Prince William concluded

“Homewards aims to give people across the U.K. hope that homelessness can be prevented by showing them the progress we can make when we collaborate," Prince William said in a statement shared to Homewards.

"It’s a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated, and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality."

