Demi Moore details meeting ex Bruce Willis amid his health scare

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis in 2023 following his diagnosis of aphasia in 2022

October 14, 2024

Demi Moore candidly revealed an update on her ex husband Bruce Willis' health.

The 61-year-old actress was honored with the Career Achievement in Acting Award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday, October 13.

During her live discussion at the event, The Substance actress candidly gave an update about Willis health.

She revealed that her ex husband is 'stable' amid his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

Sharing the detail at the festival Moore said, "You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is."

"But for where he's at, he is stable," Moore continued.

"What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game," she said of the Die Hard star.

"But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness," the actress further added.

Moore also noted that she met Willis two days ago along with her granddaughter, daughter Rumer's baby girl, Louetta.

It is pertinent to mention that Moore shares three daughters with Willis including 36-year-old Rumer, 33-year-old Scout, and 30-year-old Tallulah.

