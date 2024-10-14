Prince Harry talks jealousy with young Prince George

Prince Harry was seemingly excited to see Prince William expanding his family with Kate Middleton.



The Duke of Sussex, who was pushed down the line of succession when William welcomed Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015, admitted that he is delighted for the family.

Harry told the Daily Mail's Angela Levin: "They are the most amazing things ever."

Speaking late to Mirror about his nephew and niece’s future, Harry said: "I would definitely encourage George, and Charlotte if she wants to, to have some sort of involvement in the Armed Forces, guaranteed. It's done no harm, just good, for me, and I know it's the same for William.

"As an uncle, you know, I would say enjoy the [royal] role, because at first it's just pressure, pressure, pressure. If you're going to be doing it and you're having an effect on so many people then, if you smile, they're smiling – and what's the point of doing such a unique job without enjoying it?” he added.