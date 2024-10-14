Mandy Moore shares adorable jam session of sons, husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore shared an adorable glimpse of her two sons who joined their father Taylor Goldsmith during his intimate concert.



The singer took to her official instagram account on Sunday, October 13, to post the jamming video of her husband in a daytime gig.

During the onstage performance, Moore's 3-year-old son August and almost 2-year-old son Oscar also joined their musician dad.

As per the video shared by Goldsmith's band members, the sweet moment took place in day time and little August can be seen holding a cute little guitar and trying to jam with his father.

Moore also shared two snaps of the cute moment on her Instagram stories, one picture showed August standing by Goldsmith with his red color guitar.

In the following story, Moore's youngest son Oscar can also be seen enjoying on the stage.

Moore captioned the picture, writing, "My guys," with four heart emojis.

Moreover, in another clip posted by a fan showed Goldsmith and his eldest son crooning on Tom Petty's Free Fallin while the father-son duo shared a microphone.

It is pertinent to mention that on September 25, the couple announced that they have welcomed their third child, a daughter, named Louise.