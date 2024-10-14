 
Andrew Garfield, Kate Tomas broke up 'months ago'

The couple first romantically linked back in March when they were spotted holding hands on a double date

October 14, 2024

Andrew Garfield and Kate Tomas has parted their ways after brief dating.

Tomas candidly confirmed her relationship status with the Spiderman star in the comment section of her recent Instagram post.

In the comment section of her post on social media uploaded on October 11, a fan inquired about their relationship status.

Are you still dating Andrew Garfield?” the fan asked. “If so, tell him I’m a fan of him, please. Thank you.”

The self-declared “philosopher” responded by writing, "We broke up months ago."

“But I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved," Tomas, 42, continued.

The couple were first linked earlier this year in March, when they were spotted double dating with singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham in Malibu, California.

Previously in an interview Garfield noted that he chose to keep his personal life away from public eye.

"I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I’ve designed it that way for myself," he told Bustle in 2021.

"For my work, I'm fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person," he added.

