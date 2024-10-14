 
Meghan Markle's power statements fall flat in UK: Expert

Meghan Markle fails to win over UK public with solo visits, royal expert

October 14, 2024

Meghan Markle has failed to win over the UK public with her solo charity visits despite hopes that it will boost her popularity in the country.

Citing cultural differences between the US and UK, Royal historian Hugo Vickers claimed that the Duchess of Sussex’s efforts have fallen flat in her husband’s country.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, recently made solo appearances at Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles gala.

Discussing her latest appearances, Vickers argued that Meghan wearing a red dress is seen as a "power statement" in America. However, it did not resonate with the UK public.

He told The Sun, "I don't think that anything she's doing at the moment is going to appeal to people in the UK very much."

"Her wearing a red dress is this sort of power statement like Princess Diana wearing a black dress when she went to the Serpentine Gallery,” the expert added.

He continued: "Sort of establishing herself as a figure. I think that works better in America than it does over here.

