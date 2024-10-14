Joe Jonas spotted with new mystery woman in Paris

Joe Jonas is seemingly off to new beginnings in Paris.



The Jonas Brothers star, 35, was at a bar in Paris “drinking quietly with his group,” after performing at a showcase, Page Six reported.

“Then a brunette woman caught his attention,” an eyewitness source for a gossip account DeuxMoi noted.

As per photos obtained by Instagram’s DeuxMoi, Sophie Turner’s ex-husband could be seen cosying up to the woman later in the same bar and they mostly kept to themselves throughout the evening.

“He spent the rest of the evening chatting with her,” the source told the publication.

Fans in the comment section found her to likely be online influencer Brenda Cellos.



After the night came to an end, the Cake by the Ocean singer then reportedly packed on PDA with the woman.

“When the night ended around 2am, they kissed each other goodbye and went their separate ways,” the eyewitness said.

The father of two kept his bar attire casual with a black leather jacket and beige trousers. The woman rocked a brown jacket and denim pants.

Soon after the photos landed on social media, many of Jonas’ fans took to the comments section to react.

“Ohh [sic] she is very pretty,” one fan wrote, while another added, “She reminds me of Camilla belle looks wise.” Jonas dated the Push actress from 2008 to 2009.

The Camp Rock alum’s recent outing in Paris comes after his May breakup with actress Stormi Bree, 33.

The two first linked to each other in January–just four months after he filed for divorce from Turner.

As for his history with the Game of Thrones actress, she and Jonas tied the knot in 2019, about three years after they began dating.

Turner and her ex welcomed two daughters during their relationship: Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, before finalised their messy divorce on Sept. 10