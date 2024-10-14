Meghan Markle receives praises for being ‘warm and considerate' amid hate

Meghan Markle has received love and appreciation amid reports that she is a difficult boss to work with from a former employee.



Steve Davies, former bodyguard of the Duchess of Sussex praised her kindness and compassion, describing her as "warm and considerate" person under pressure.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, he highlighted her friendly nature, big heart, and willingness to help others, contradicting negative public perceptions.

“She gets a bad rap for being a not very good person to work with, that she was this evil person in the Royal Family,” he said.

“I saw her, from working at the studio to working with charities to working with dog walkers and cleaners. There’s one huge lesson I learned from her: It’s give respect to get respect,” he added.

Davies went on to share how Meghan’s life changed in 2016 after she started dating Prince Harry. “I felt sorry [for her] because she’d gone from being a celebrity to being a member of the biggest family in the world.”

