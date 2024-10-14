 
Geo News

Irina Shayk shares some ‘rare' glimpses with Bradley Cooper's daughter

Irina Shayk gives a sneak peek into her life with Bradley Cooper’s daughter

By
News Desk
|

October 14, 2024

Irina Shayk shares some ‘rare glimpses with Bradley Coopers daughter
Irina Shayk shares some ‘rare' glimpses with Bradley Cooper's daughter

Irina Shayk shared some glimpses of her life with daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

The former partner of Bradley Cooper took to Instagram on October 13, 2024, and posted a carousel of pictures and videos of her and Lea.

The post, which she captioned, “In (black heart emoji)," opened with her furry dog, Peanut, and many snaps of nature.

The third picture captured Lea from the back, who seemed busy staring at the sea.

While Lea’s second picture was with her mother, sitting in Shayk’s lap, who hid her daughter’s smiling face with a black heart emoji.

Lea donned a blue sweatshirt and a white fuzzy hat, while Cooper’s former love interest was wearing a black sweatshirt.

Notably, their daughter has made an appearance on the red carpet in 2023 with her father at the Meastro premiere and at the premiere of IF in May this year however, since then there has not been that many photo ops.

It is pertinent to mention that Shayk and Cooper started dating in April 2015, welcomed Lea in March 2017, and ended their relationship in June 2019.

Meghan Markle receives praises for being ‘warm and considerate' amid hate video
Meghan Markle receives praises for being ‘warm and considerate' amid hate
Prince Harry cementing his separation from Meghan Markle even further
Prince Harry cementing his separation from Meghan Markle even further
Meghan Markle forced to flee ‘bullying' Britian for THESE royals?
Meghan Markle forced to flee ‘bullying' Britian for THESE royals?
Royal expert makes shocking claim about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Royal expert makes shocking claim about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Joe Jonas spotted with new mystery woman in Paris
Joe Jonas spotted with new mystery woman in Paris
Meghan Markle's power statements fall flat in UK: Expert
Meghan Markle's power statements fall flat in UK: Expert
Andrew Garfield, Kate Tomas broke up 'months ago'
Andrew Garfield, Kate Tomas broke up 'months ago'
Meghan Markle in trouble as ‘deep down' people love Harry video
Meghan Markle in trouble as ‘deep down' people love Harry