Irina Shayk shares some ‘rare' glimpses with Bradley Cooper's daughter

Irina Shayk shared some glimpses of her life with daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

The former partner of Bradley Cooper took to Instagram on October 13, 2024, and posted a carousel of pictures and videos of her and Lea.

The post, which she captioned, “In (black heart emoji)," opened with her furry dog, Peanut, and many snaps of nature.

The third picture captured Lea from the back, who seemed busy staring at the sea.

While Lea’s second picture was with her mother, sitting in Shayk’s lap, who hid her daughter’s smiling face with a black heart emoji.

Lea donned a blue sweatshirt and a white fuzzy hat, while Cooper’s former love interest was wearing a black sweatshirt.

Notably, their daughter has made an appearance on the red carpet in 2023 with her father at the Meastro premiere and at the premiere of IF in May this year however, since then there has not been that many photo ops.

It is pertinent to mention that Shayk and Cooper started dating in April 2015, welcomed Lea in March 2017, and ended their relationship in June 2019.