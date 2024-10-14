 
Camila Cabello addresses 'songs about her' amid Sabrina Carpenter controversy

Camila Cabello subtly responds to the question about being subjected to anyone's songs amid Sabrina Carpenter’s diss track rumors

Web Desk
October 14, 2024

Camila Cabello shares thoughts on 'songs about her' amid Sabrina Carpenter controversy 

Camila Cabello responded to Sabrina Carpenter’s diss track rumors during a podcast.

In this regard, she was asked by Alex Cooper if she's been the subject of anyone's songs as she joined the Call Her Daddy podcast host on her Unwell Tour.

This came amid speculation that Sabrina Carpenter penned lyrics inspired by an unconfirmed love triangle between Cabello, Carpenter and Shawn Mendes on her Short n' Sweet album.

According to Daily Mail, while playing Never Have I Ever in front of a live audience, Cooper prompted Cabello, “Never have I ever had a song written about me.”

In regards to this, the Havana hitmaker answered, “You know what, I have been lucky to contribute in many ways to the great music of the 21st century.”

Moreover, she continued by saying, “Sometimes I have written them. Sometimes they have been written about me. You’re welcome.”

As per the publication, Sabrina and Shawn sparked a romance in February 2023, although neither confirmed the relationship.

Around the same time, Camila and the In My Blood singer were spotted together, leading fans to surmise they had rekindled their relationship.

It is worth mentioning that those who keenly listened to Sabrina's latest album have guessed that multiple songs gave hint at the back-and-forth relationships like Taste, Coincidence, and Dumb & Poetic, as per the outlet. 

