Cardi B makes a strong claim at her birthday bash: 'I will never do it again'

Cardi B recently celebrated her 32nd birthday and made a promise to her fans over her birthday weekend.

The Please Me hitmaker threw a glamorous birthday party on Saturday, October 12, and posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories.

Among several pictures, one video captured Cardi partying hard with her friend and groaning into the camera, saying, “I will never, ever drink again.”

She also posted a screenshot of a conversation she had with her friends after the birthday bash.

Replying to one of her friends’ comment over drinking an entire bottle of the cognac, Cardi responded, "They need to [ban] Hennessy out this country."



Also, the pop icon posted a carousel of her pictures on Instagram where she can be seen flaunting in her revealing black minidress with a glittery belt buckle.

In the caption under her pictures, she called her dress “my little t***** dress” and went on to explain the details of her dress, articulating, "The dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric."

"So I got my a** in a truck and went to Staten Dolls Gentlemen's Club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night."



"I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B…they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact…that was my stripper name)," she concluded by referencing the club where she would work as a stripper.