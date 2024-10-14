 
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives valuable advice to Menendez brothers

Gypsy Rose Blanchard served seven years in prison after being convicted of murdering her mother

Web Desk
October 14, 2024

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has given valuable advice to Erik and Lyle Menendez after serving seven years in prison following pleading guilty to the murder of her mother, Claudine Blanchard.

Speaking to TMZ on Sunday, the 33-year-old said, “It’s very difficult to come out to a world that has changed so much even in the time that I spent in prison.”

“I would say take your time, you know, adjust properly,” Gypsy advised the Menendez brothers if they ever get out of prison.

“And get therapy because you need it in this kind of world [and] day and age,” she added.

Gypsy admitted she does not know "a lot" about the Menendez case, which has gained global attention since the Netflix series premiered on Oct. 7.

“I’m an advocate for abuse victims in general and I’m all about prison reform so if the case is being reviewed, then hopefully something can be done,” she told the pulication.

“Abuse victims need to be advocated for more,” Gypsy stated.

For those unaware, the Menendez brothers were arrested in 1889 for the murder of their parents. 

