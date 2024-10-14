Selena Gomez on working in 'Emilia Pérez': 'I'm so lucky'

Selena Gomez has shared her working experience with the star-studded cast in her newest film, Emilia Pérez.

While attending the Deadline's Contenders event in London on Saturday, the 32-year-old actress revealed she wanted to be a part of the Spanish series for many reasons.

“As an actor, you're so lucky to work with someone like Jacques. And as an individual, I'm so honoured to learn from these amazing women,” said the Calm Down hitmaker.

“I don't think we all expected it to do all this, but we're really grateful,” added Selena. “And the experience for me is hopefully a stepping stone into what I'm capable of doing and what I’m willing to do to get there.”

Selena rocked a black suit over a body-hugging black top at the event. She completed her look with hoop earrings in her ears and a gold ring on one hand.

For those unversed, the actress has played the role of the ex-wife of a transgender Mexican cartel leader in the movie.