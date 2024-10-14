Meghan Markle looking ‘strange' without death grip on Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s professional separation has just been observed by a medical doctor and journalist Dr Max Pemberton.

He shared his thoughts on the matter in a piece for the Daily Mail.

That piece highlighted the surprise he felt seeing the duo separate for their respective outings.

“It felt rather strange to see the duke and duchess carrying out separate engagements,” Dr Pemberton claimed.

Especially since “we're so used to them coming as a package deal, their hands seemingly superglued together in a tight grip, something that sometimes seemed less of a public display of affection and more like a clinging on for dear life as they navigated the road ahead.”

At one point in the chat Dr Pemberton also said, “Working so close with your partner does mean that you always have someone close by who has your back, who is on your side, which is very comforting. But there's a down side too. You lose your sense of self and your own identity.”

“When you live and work together there's little down time or respite from one another,” after all “even the most loved-up couple needs a break from time to time,” he added before signing off.