Meghan Markle's fragility is now clear: ‘Wouldn't would shine without a prince'

Meghan Markle's fragility is now clear: ‘She never would shine without a prince

Meghan Markle is reportedly coming to terms with her own status and standing in the US, especially in light of how much it revolves around her husband.

Comments and observations about the couple’s newfound independence from each other has been brought to light by Dr Pemberton.

He weighed in on everything in one of his new pieces for The Daily Mail.

That piece highlighted just how badly Meghan appears to need Prince Harry by her side, during public events, especially since she’s “partly dependent” on him for her fame.

The piece began with the medical doctor and journalist saying, “Meghan is a smart and educated woman and she must know that her cachet comes courtesy of marrying a prince.”

“There's no sugar-coating it, although a successful actress, Meghan's star would never have shone as bright, if she hadn't married one of the most famous men on the planet,” he added.

And to make matters worse, “Knowing that your status is even partly dependent on someone else is a tough place to be in psychologically as it magnifies your own fragility,” Dr Pemberton added.

“For most people – royalty or otherwise – it's important to get emotional succour from several different sources, such as colleagues, family, old friends.”

“Variety is essential as it's psychologically stifling to each look to one person for everything,” so “I can't help but wonder if Harry and Meghan are starting to realise that?” he noted before signing off from the conversation itself.