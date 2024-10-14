 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's fragility is now clear: ‘Wouldn't would shine without a prince'

Meghan Markle is finally coming to learn just who her current status and wealth depend upon

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2024

Meghan Markles fragility is now clear: ‘She never would shine without a prince
Meghan Markle's fragility is now clear: ‘She never would shine without a prince

Meghan Markle is reportedly coming to terms with her own status and standing in the US, especially in light of how much it revolves around her husband.

Comments and observations about the couple’s newfound independence from each other has been brought to light by Dr Pemberton.

He weighed in on everything in one of his new pieces for The Daily Mail.

That piece highlighted just how badly Meghan appears to need Prince Harry by her side, during public events, especially since she’s “partly dependent” on him for her fame.

The piece began with the medical doctor and journalist saying, “Meghan is a smart and educated woman and she must know that her cachet comes courtesy of marrying a prince.”

Meghan Markles fragility is now clear: ‘Wouldnt would shine without a prince

“There's no sugar-coating it, although a successful actress, Meghan's star would never have shone as bright, if she hadn't married one of the most famous men on the planet,” he added.

And to make matters worse, “Knowing that your status is even partly dependent on someone else is a tough place to be in psychologically as it magnifies your own fragility,” Dr Pemberton added.

“For most people – royalty or otherwise – it's important to get emotional succour from several different sources, such as colleagues, family, old friends.”

“Variety is essential as it's psychologically stifling to each look to one person for everything,” so “I can't help but wonder if Harry and Meghan are starting to realise that?” he noted before signing off from the conversation itself.

Holly Willoughby treats herself with girls night amid Phillip Schofield drama
Holly Willoughby treats herself with girls night amid Phillip Schofield drama
'Gavin & Stacey' star Miranda Hart recalls being bedridden for years
'Gavin & Stacey' star Miranda Hart recalls being bedridden for years
Prince Harry's major plan for reconciliation with Prince William laid bare
Prince Harry's major plan for reconciliation with Prince William laid bare
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her horror-free Halloween plans
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her horror-free Halloween plans
Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek's heated exchange at PFW
Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek's heated exchange at PFW
Rihanna stuns interviewer with shocking Halloween plans for her kids
Rihanna stuns interviewer with shocking Halloween plans for her kids
Hailie Jade Scott reveals Eminem's reaction to her pregnancy
Hailie Jade Scott reveals Eminem's reaction to her pregnancy
How Nicole Kidman's heated exchange with Salma Hayek can backfire?
How Nicole Kidman's heated exchange with Salma Hayek can backfire?