Prince Harry’s major plan for reconciliation with Prince William laid bare

Prince Harry has reportedly decided to take a big step in last bid to fix feud with estranged brother Prince William.



According to a report by the Daily Express, Archie and Lilibet doting father wants to reconnect with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, with whom the duke was once very close, in order to fix his relationship with the future king.

Currently, David Beckham shares close bond with Prince William. The former football legend was also invited by the Prince of Wales to celebrate the arrival of a vital new helicopter for London's Air Ambulance charity earlier this month.

The insider told Closer Magazine, “Meghan feels it’s ridiculous to even care what the Beckhams think. Instead, she has her sights set on making friendships with much more powerful people, like Kamala Harris".

However, Prince Harry sees the Beckham's as potential mediators in repairing the royal rift.

The tipster said: “As far as she’s concerned, it’s beneath them to be begging the Beckhams for approval. But Harry knows how much William values David’s friendship, and his hope is that getting David’s seal of approval could help soften things with his brother.”