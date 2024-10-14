 
Geo News

Ryan Seacrest's feelings on Wheel Of Fortune feedback revealed

Ryan Seacrest stepped into Pat Sajak's role in September after the former completed four decades as show host

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2024

Ryan Seacrests feelings on Wheel Of Fortune feedback revealed
Ryan Seacrest's feelings on Wheel Of Fortune feedback revealed

Ryan Seacrest made headlines just last month with his debut as the new face of Wheel of Fortune.

Seacrest, 49, made his debut on season 42 just recently in September, which sparked mixed reactions from the audience, mostly unfavourable for changing things up.

"Ryan's a lot more sensitive than people give him credit for," a source told Closer Weekly. "If he thought he could waltz into Wheel of Fortune and spin things his way, he thought wrong."

"He hates being hated," the insider added. "He needs to talk things out with a professional who can offer him therapeutic neutrality."

On top of that, Seacrest is also juggling American Idol and On Air with Ryan Seacrest alongside Wheel of Fortune.

Remarks aside, Seacrest's first stride happened to earn the show its top opening ratings ever. And besides, Sajak's daughter, Maggie, thinks Seacrest is "great" and "so professional."

“I’m sure you would assume but he really appreciates the show and knows how important it is,” Maggie, 29, told Us Weekly at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21.

“You can really tell by how prepared he is and how he treats the contestants and how he treats the whole experience,” she added despite heavy criticism from Sajak's fans.

Prince Harry waiting for King Charles' funeral to cross into Buckingham Palace again?
Prince Harry waiting for King Charles' funeral to cross into Buckingham Palace again?
Selena Gomez on working in 'Emilia Pérez': 'I'm so lucky'
Selena Gomez on working in 'Emilia Pérez': 'I'm so lucky'
Australian government makes big announcement ahead of King Charles visit
Australian government makes big announcement ahead of King Charles visit
Rihanna flaunts her fashion sense during rare outing in LA
Rihanna flaunts her fashion sense during rare outing in LA
Prince Harry issued a drastic warning about his finances
Prince Harry issued a drastic warning about his finances
Buckingham Palace's PR control sparked Meghan Markle's Royal struggles
Buckingham Palace's PR control sparked Meghan Markle's Royal struggles
Ian Somerhalder details his plans and 'big things' after stepping down from acting
Ian Somerhalder details his plans and 'big things' after stepping down from acting
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives valuable advice to Menendez brothers
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives valuable advice to Menendez brothers