Ryan Seacrest's feelings on Wheel Of Fortune feedback revealed

Ryan Seacrest made headlines just last month with his debut as the new face of Wheel of Fortune.



Seacrest, 49, made his debut on season 42 just recently in September, which sparked mixed reactions from the audience, mostly unfavourable for changing things up.

"Ryan's a lot more sensitive than people give him credit for," a source told Closer Weekly. "If he thought he could waltz into Wheel of Fortune and spin things his way, he thought wrong."

"He hates being hated," the insider added. "He needs to talk things out with a professional who can offer him therapeutic neutrality."

On top of that, Seacrest is also juggling American Idol and On Air with Ryan Seacrest alongside Wheel of Fortune.

Remarks aside, Seacrest's first stride happened to earn the show its top opening ratings ever. And besides, Sajak's daughter, Maggie, thinks Seacrest is "great" and "so professional."

“I’m sure you would assume but he really appreciates the show and knows how important it is,” Maggie, 29, told Us Weekly at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21.

“You can really tell by how prepared he is and how he treats the contestants and how he treats the whole experience,” she added despite heavy criticism from Sajak's fans.