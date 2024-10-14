How Nicole Kidman's heated exchange with Salma Hayek can backfire?

Nicole Kidman's tense reaction towards Salma Hayek at Paris Fashion Week has created a major frenzy, with online commentators assessing the consequences.



A video captured two weeks ago emerged on social media Sunday where Kidman, 47, seemingly pushes the Frida star, 48, at the Balenciaga show.

By the look of the clip, Hayek and Kidman were posing for a picture with Katy Perry after which the Big Little Lies actress turned her focus elsewhere after having the picture taken.

The photographer asked for one more shot, at which Hayek held Kidman by the arm to turn her back to the camera. Visibly agitated, Kidman removed her hand from her arm which created a tense moment between the two.

Kidman then turned to Perry to give her a kiss and exchanged a few words with Hayek before removing herself from the scene. The clip came to a close as Perry moved towards Hayek for a picture together, with the latter looking visibly disturbed due to the heat of the moment.

Now this could mean a lot of things as per online commentators, most of whom found Kidman's gesture in bad taste—given that Hayek happens to be François-Henri Pinault's wife, a billionaire who owns the luxury brand.

In fact, the French businessman Pinault is the CEO of Kering, a business established by his father who made his name in the timber trade before snapping up a 42 percent stake in the Gucci Group in 1999, as per Daily Mail.

The luxury goods company today owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen. In 2005, Pinault, then 40, took over the role of CEO of Kering from his father. Pinault married Hayek in 2009— which explains her assertiveness at the event.

As for Kidman, the Australian actress has been the brand ambassador for Balenciaga since December 2023.

Writer and fashion commentator Louis Pisano took notice of the video and wrote on Twitter, "oh that 'don’t touch me' from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear."

Others suggested Salma was in her role as the boss' wife when she tried to guide Nicole for the photographs, tweeting, "Nicole is an employee of Salma’s husband so yes, Salma gets to boss her around. Besides, Nicole is there working for Salma’s husband."

Though Nicole Kidman's Balenciaga ambassador deal may be at risk over the Salma Hayek row, it is uncertain if any action has been taken against the heated red carpet moment.