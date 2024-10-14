Jamie Foxx shares the story of his health scare during emotional stage show

Jamie Foxx opened up about telling the story of his April 2023 health scare in his emotional one-man show, One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx.

While sharing snaps from his show in Atlanta via Instagram, Foxx wrote, “God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy…on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia.”

In regards to this, he continued by admitting, “I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were.”

According to People, the Django Unchained star added, “When people ask me is this a standup comedy show I say ‘No it’s an artistic explanation.’”



Moreover, Foxx wrote, “Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most…”

In the photos, Jamie appeared emotional, holding up one arm while bending his head down.

Additionally, he was also shown wiping his arm across his face, hugging another person, while sitting behind a piano and speaking to the crowd.

In a sweet family moment, actor's 16-year-old daughter Anelise was also photographed playing an electric guitar beside her father.

Furthermore, back in September, Jamie revealed that he would be opening up about his health scare journey in a one-man show in Atlanta, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that in July, he was also filmed saying that the illness began with a “bad headache” and then he was “gone for 20 days.”