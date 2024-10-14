Anthony Hopkins to star in biopic about luxury car company's roots

Anthony Hopkins has joined the cast of Bobby Moresco's 'Maserati: The Brothers'

Anthony Hopkins is set to star in the upcoming movie Maserati: The Brothers, an English-language biopic directed by Bobby Moresco.

Hopkins is set to play an Italian financier who bankrolls the Maserati brothers in the biopic about the brothers who pioneered the high-performance automobiles brand.

Italy’s Andrea Iervolino, who’s producing the film via The Andrea Iervolino Company, expressed his happiness about the Oscar-winning actor agreeing to star in the film.

“Having Anthony Hopkins on board is a dream come true,” Iervolino gushed. “His unparalleled ability to embody complex characters will undoubtedly elevate our story, and we are eager to see how he brings depth to his role.”

Iervolino has previously produced similar biopics like Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend and Ferrari starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz.

Maserati: The Brothers will begin shooting soon in Bologna. Other cast members haven’t been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Hopkins was recently seen in Roland Emmerich’s gladiator series Those About to Die where he played emperor Vespasian. The series also stars Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon, Jojo Macari, and Victoria star Tom Hughes.