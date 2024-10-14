Prince Harry drastically changed after falling in love with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry changed after he fell in love with now-wife Meghan Markle and even agreed to left his family under her influence, royal experts have claimed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and went to the US for a life away from intense media scrutiny and Royal family’s rules and regulations.

Sharing their two cents on the matter, royal photographer Arthur Edwards and editor Matt Wilkinson discussed Meghan's influence that led to Harry's sudden decision.

Speaking on Royal Exclusive Live show, Wilkinson said, "The problem was that Harry and Meghan were so impetuous they made that decision [to step down] straight away."

To this, Arthur said that the couple’s decision was "fair enough,” but went on to bash the Sussexes for "being really nasty about their family here, the pair of them, just to make money.”

He was referring to Harry and Meghan’s public attacks on the Royal family, including their Oprah Winfrey interview, his memoir Spare, and their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan.

"I remember when he met the Jamaican Prime Minister, instead of saying ‘hello ma'am, ‘pleased to meet you’ he just hugged her,” Arthur shared.

"And I said ‘what did you do that for’ and he said ‘because my father said she likes a hug so I thought I'd get in first’ and that's what he was like, it was so much fun.

"And then we went to Brazil and he playing football with the kids on the beach and he’s running a road race and as he finished the race he had a picture of William on his face.”

He continued: “He was fun and he was surprising. And he used to say ‘I'll do everything I can to make it good for you, and that's what shocked me when he just cut us all dead, that one time up in Manchester.

“I'll never forget and I was shocked and it was just the day he met Meghan or the day he fell in love with Meghan, and it's all changed since then. I feel sad about that because he was a fabulous person to work with."