Kate Middleton takes big step for Prince Louis after surprise appearance with William

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has taken a big step for youngest son Prince Louis days after completing her chemotherapy treatment.



According to GB News, the future queen stepped out to support Prince Louis during a football match at the weekend.

A royal fan shared video of Kate Middleton on social media platform TikTok describing the moment they saw the Princess of Wales.

The future queen is seen chatting with members of the public as she cheered on Prince Louis.

The fan said: "It's time to tell you about what happened to me yesterday.

"You won't actually believe it. So, I take my son to a football match most weekends.

"And as usual, I went to the football match, and as I arrived there were a lot of people chattering and it was a bit of a weird atmosphere, not the usual atmosphere.”

The fan continued, "And I go up to one of my friends who I see there every week and I said, 'what's going on, what's the excitement? It's just a football match.'

"And I couldn't believe what she'd just said. She said 'If you turn around, [Princess Kate]'s over there'."

Kate Middleton recently confirmed she has completed her chemotherapy treatment and made a surprise public appearance with Prince William.