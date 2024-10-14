Ariana Grande hosts 'Saturday Night Live' while poking fun at Hollywood stars

Ariana Grande hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend and impersonated several women in Hollywood.

During her opening monologue, the Positions singer stated that she was only there to host and wanted to be “low-key” during the episode.

In regards to this, Grande said, “I’m not gonna do my impressions. . . No Britney Spears today,” while referencing a 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when she played a game of musical impressions and impersonated the Toxic singer.

According to Page Six, Ariana Grande set the record straight about the cosmetic procedures she’s tried and which she’s “open” to as well.

However, once 7 Rings singer was handed a microphone, she jumped into impressions of Spears, Miley Cyrus and Gwen Stefani.

Later in the show, the Grammy winner starred in a sketch with Chloe Fineman as they channeled White Lotus alum Jennifer Coolidge.



As per the publication, Fineman and Grande spoofed a Maybelline commercial for a lipgloss and riffed off of each other as they both played the American Pie star.

Moreover, the Scream Queens alum played the role of Coolidge’s own reflection in the mirror, while Fineman played the Legally Blonde actress.

In regards to this, Grande stated in Coolidge’s famous voice, “Wow you look great, Jennifer Coolidge. Heck yeah!”

During her monologue, Grande sang the intro to Spears’ Baby One More Time, as per the outlet.

Additionally, the Wicked actress also channeled Cyrus’ voice when she belted out “‘Cause baby that ain’t gonna work!”

Later, Ariana added more fun to the evening with a Celine Dion impression for a UFC sports promo set to the tune of It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.