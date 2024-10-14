Billie Eilish reflects on 'hard time' of being in spotlight

Billie Eilish has reflected on struggled in her 20s.

The 22-year-old told Los Angeles Times that being in the spotlight at very young age has hindered her personal growth.

"I'm finding I'm having kind of a hard, weird time being in my 20s," said Eilish.

She added, "I just didn't ever think about how I wouldn't be the youngest person in the room forever."

The singer, who made her debut at the age of 14, told the outlet, "I'm a different person - I just didn't really grow. I didn't really become an adult."

Eilish reflected on thinking that "this is just how my life is gonna be" adding that being famous she'll felt "I'll never get to go outside again, and I'll never feel like a person ever again."

"Every room is gonna be, 'It's Billie Eilish! ' and that's gonna make me eventually kill myself," she added.

Previously, during her conversation on BBC Podcast Miss Me? Eilish talked about losing all connections after becoming famous.

She said, "I lost all of my friends when I got famous" adding, "I suddenly was famous and I couldn't relate to anybody. It was tough. It was really hard."