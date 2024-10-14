Ellie Goulding delivers 'timeless' 1960s song for new TV ad

Ellie Goulding recorded a new version of classic 1960s song What the World Needs Now for a new TV advertisement while paying tribute to the supporters of some of Britain's best loved charities.



According to Daily Mail, the star was seen playing a grand piano as she performed a mesmerizing rendition of the hit, which entered the top 10 in 1965 when it was originally sung by Jackie DeShannon.

Moreover, the Love Me Like You Do hitmaker delivered the special performance during a promo video for People's Postcode Lottery, a weekly subscription lottery that has seen players raise more than £1.4billion for good causes.

As per the publication, the clip began with comedian and actor Tom Allen visiting the home of People's Postcode Lottery player 'Sarah' and thanking her for doing her bit for charity.

Additionally, the 41-year-old then steps aside to reveal Ellie, dressed in a crisp camel coat with structured shoulder pads, who began her heartfelt recital.

While the mood lighting gave the feel of a studio performance, the video was actually shot on a residential street in Orpington, Greater London.

Goulding's emotive vocals took viewers on a journey, showcasing the incredible impact of player funding on charities across the UK.

Furthermore, while commenting on the ad, Ellie stated, “It's a pleasure to record such an iconic song. What The World Needs Now is timeless, with a message of hope for everyone and £1.4billion going to charities from players of People's Postcode Lottery is a lot of love in these turbulent times.”

It is worth mentioning that the ad first debuted on Thursday on Channel 4's hit comedy game show, Taskmaster, and will also appear on ITV during the final of The Voice.