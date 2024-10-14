Reason behind P Diddy's 'calculated' name changes revealed

P Diddy has changed his name multiple times in his career, and apparently there's a clever reason for that

P Diddy's multiple name changes have given him strategic advantage when it comes to his actions being traced.

Diddy, who is currently in jail awaiting trial after he was denied bail. He was arrested in September for sex trafficking, racketeering and more charges.

The music mogul and rapper is known for his frequent name changes over the years. PR guru Kayley Cornelius told the Daily Star that there’s a strategy behind his seven name changes over the years.

She explained: "P Diddy's decision to rebrand multiple times wasn't just about fitting into the rap culture of catchy nicknames; it appears to be a carefully calculated move, likely going against the advice of any PR team or record label."

She highlighted that most celebrities "build and maintain a strong brand," which is essential to build a public image and "driving opportunities, shaping public perception and enhancing their work."

In stark contrast to the popular approach, Diddy decided to "constantly switch up his identity.”

She continued: "Once a star establishes their name, it becomes harder to shift or escape it. In P Diddy's case, frequent rebranding might have been a way to blur the lines, making it tougher for the public to keep up."

"Using more generic names like Love or Swag dilutes the uniqueness of his brand, complicating efforts to trace him digitally, especially given how briefly his name changes have lasted. These names get buried in the vastness of the internet, making any evidence or association harder to track down. Interestingly, though, when it comes to promoting his music, P Diddy always returns to his core brand, suggesting he knows when to leverage his strongest asset," she added.

In 2011, he changed his name to Swag, whereas in 2022, Diddy adopted the names Love and Brother Love.