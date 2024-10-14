Bianca Censori's mom addresses claim about Kanye West's inappropriate wish

Bianca Censori’s mother Alexandra Censori has addressed disturbing claims about Kanye West

Bianca Censori’s mother Alexandra Censori has spoken out after Kanye West’s former employee claimed that he wanted to be intimate with her.

Alexandra told the Daily Mail that she “wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims” and asked for privacy.

Her response comes after Ye’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta sued him, alleging that he drugged her and committed “sexual battery” during a studio session co-hosted by the now jailed Diddy.

Pisciotta, who worked with West from 2021 to 2022, also alleged in the lawsuit that the Cardinal hitmaker sent her a screenshot of a conversation between him and wife Bianca, where he texted: “I wanna f*** your mum. Before she leaves.”

Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f*** your mom,” his message allegedly read.

In addition, Pisciotta has also alleged that Ye created a hostile work environment and wrongfully terminated her. However, the Runaway rapper countered that she attempted to pursue him “sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits”.

In his earlier statement denying Pisciotta’s claims, he alleged that she went on to blackmail him when “her advances were rejected.”

His statement added, “In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta. Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved.”

Kanye West and Bianca Cesnori got married in December 2022, a month after he finalized his divorce with Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four kids: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.