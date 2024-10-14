BTS Jin unveils 'genuine, heart-warming' concept of solo album

BTS Jin just revealed how he plans on returning to music now that he is back from his mandatory military service.

The Fake Love hitmaker announced that he would be releasing his first solo album, titled, Happy; a project consisting of six different tracks.

Happy will be arriving on November 15, two years after the release of the K-pop sensation’s super-hit song, The Astronaut in 2022.

In more recent activities, Jin, whose name is Kim Seokjin, treated hi fans to an extended rendition of his popular and rather audience favorite track, Super Tuna, a song he originally released in 2021.

As per a press release, "Happy is a genuine, heart-warming gesture that invites listeners to join him on a journey to find happiness, offering them a sense of strength and comfort in their day-to-day lives."

For the unversed, BTS’ member, Jin, is the first amongst the seven boys of the band, to complete his compulsory military service in the country of South Korea.

Few other BTS members have pursued various projects too, with Jimin releasing his solo album Muse and RM collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion on the song, Neva Play.