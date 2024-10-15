Bianca Censori family comes under the spotlight

The family of Bianca Censori came under the spotlight after Kanye West's alleged desire to be in bed with his wife's mother was revealed.

His ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta made the shocking claim in part of her lawsuit where she accused the Grammy winner of raping her.

The controversy became so big that when Alexandra Censori was asked about this, she replied that she “wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims about her son-in-law," according to Daily Mail.

It's not the first time the alleged tensions between Ye and Bianca's family came into the spotlight.

Since their marriage, multiple reports describe the Yeezy architect's loved ones as uneasy about her dress and seemingly controlling the Power hitmaker over her life.

Daily Mail at the time reported his father-in-law Leo Censori — who also served in jail over the drug charges — was livid because he believed Kanye had turned his family into a "trashy commodity."

However, the ice appeared to have melted when Bianca's family recently attended the 47-year-old's show in China, signalling Ye was accepted into the family.