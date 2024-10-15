 
Geo News

Bianca Censori family comes under the spotlight

Shocking controversy puts focus on Bianca Censori's mom

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Bianca Censori family comes under the spotlight
Bianca Censori family comes under the spotlight

The family of Bianca Censori came under the spotlight after Kanye West's alleged desire to be in bed with his wife's mother was revealed.

His ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta made the shocking claim in part of her lawsuit where she accused the Grammy winner of raping her.

The controversy became so big that when Alexandra Censori was asked about this, she replied that she “wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims about her son-in-law," according to Daily Mail.

It's not the first time the alleged tensions between Ye and Bianca's family came into the spotlight.

Since their marriage, multiple reports describe the Yeezy architect's loved ones as uneasy about her dress and seemingly controlling the Power hitmaker over her life.

Daily Mail at the time reported his father-in-law Leo Censori — who also served in jail over the drug charges — was livid because he believed Kanye had turned his family into a "trashy commodity."

However, the ice appeared to have melted when Bianca's family recently attended the 47-year-old's show in China, signalling Ye was accepted into the family.

Ben Affleck 'fears Jennifer Lopez supernatural' powers
Ben Affleck 'fears Jennifer Lopez supernatural' powers
Bianca Censori's mom addresses claim about Kanye West's inappropriate wish
Bianca Censori's mom addresses claim about Kanye West's inappropriate wish
Bruce Springsteen addresses calling his surname wrong: 'Springstein'
Bruce Springsteen addresses calling his surname wrong: 'Springstein'
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans concern after dramatic stage fall
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans concern after dramatic stage fall
Christopher Meloni recalls special 'Law & Order: SVU' moment with Mariska Hargitay
Christopher Meloni recalls special 'Law & Order: SVU' moment with Mariska Hargitay
Chappel Roan rocks the Austin City music festival stage
Chappel Roan rocks the Austin City music festival stage
Angelina Jolie makes fresh start after Brad Pitt's legal drama
Angelina Jolie makes fresh start after Brad Pitt's legal drama
Kylie Jenner says Khloe Kardashian taught her THIS beauty tip
Kylie Jenner says Khloe Kardashian taught her THIS beauty tip