Julia Duffy shares 'disappointment' on portrayal of aging women in Hollywood

Julia Duffy, who is famously known for her role in the hit sitcom Newhart, shared her disappointment saying Hollywood is "very awkward" for older women.



In a recent chat with Steve Kmetko on his podcast, Still Here Hollywood, the 73-year-old actress spoke up about the roles available to aged women.

"Has aging in Hollywood affected you?” Kmetko inquired.

In response, Duffy quipped, “Oh not at at all, Steve. It's been fine.”

But Duffy did express her disappointment over the stereotypical characters for older women.

"I'll tell you something that drives me up a wall, because it's symbolic of all of it,” Duffy continued. “I have read for and actually played the role of a woman who's older, that they have named Myrna — that takes place present day.”

For the role, Duffy starred in one of the episodes of Melissa & Joey.

“Now, I know what people were named who are my age, now. We were Patty and Kathy and Susie. These women that they write in older roles could have been at Woodstock,” she referenced to the cool young women who attended the famous 1969 concert, “if you're having them be 70 today in 2024.”

"You have to write the person and not the type,” Duffy, noted.

“And it is very disappointing to me how much even younger writers seem to be writing Aunt Bee or something when they write an older person and not an individual," the actress, who was also starred in the hit Designing Women, added.