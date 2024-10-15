Meryl Streep gushes over 'lion-hearted' pal Steven Spielberg

Meryl Streep just paid a tribute to her friend and legendary filmmaker, Steven Spielberg.

On October 13, 2024, during her appearance at the Jaws creator’s USC Shoah Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Ambassadors for Humanity Gala at New York Hilton Midtown, the 75-year-old actress, was all praises for the 77-year-old icon, at the event held in honor of the Holocaust.

“I am honored and I'm humbled to be here in the presence of survivors of the Shoah and in the company of some people who have dedicated their lives, heart and soul, to preserving the memories of these people and honoring their lives,” the Devil Wears Prada star stated.

As she spoke of her pal, Streep continued, “30 years ago, my lion-hearted friend, Steven Spielberg, oppression artist with an unmatched gift for storytelling, saw that the defense of the truth was very, very important.”

“And together with some visionary partners, they collaborated, founded the USC Shoah Foundation, and they laid down a living memory, a living library of thousands of firsthand eyewitness accounts of what really happened, established 30 years before the digital manipulations of today,” the iconic actress further mentioned, giving credits to the efforts of Spielberg and the foundation.