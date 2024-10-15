Joey King calls bestie Sabrina Carpenter 'shortest and sweetest pop star'

Joey King gushes over best friend Sabrina Carpenter.

On Sunday, Joey attended Sabrina's Short n' Sweet tour concert in Chicago.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Kissing Booth actress treated fans with the glimpses from the show.

Sharing a carousel of photos and clips, Joey penned heartfelt caption calling Sabrina "shortest and sweetest pop star."

"I got to see my wife perform in chi town last night and I cried of course," Joey wrote.

She added, "she’s just the shortest and sweetest pop star I’ve ever seen."

Referring to Sabrina's track Juno, Joey concluded, "I might let her make me Juno."

Joey King attended Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' tour concert in Chicago

The first photo from the post featured a selfie of Sabrina and Joey posing together. Meanwhile, next was a clip showcasing Joey singing to Please Please Please from the crowd. Other images from the carousel included group photos and moments from the show.

The post quickly caught attention of fans who flooded the comments section with their and admiration to see two stars together.

One wrote, "Two of my favorite girls in that first picture," while another added, "omg!!! two iconic girls together. I wanna see sabrina performance."

It is worth mentioning that Sabrina and Joey share a special bond. They have known each other for more than a decade.

The songstress sang a beautiful Swedish song for Joey as she walked down the aisle on her wedding to Steven Piet in 2023.