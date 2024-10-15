 
Camilla fights ‘age' amid King Charles excitement for Australia

Queen Camilla feels lethargic ahead of important tour to Australia

October 15, 2024

Queen Camilla is not thrilled ahead of her poignant Australia tour.

Her Majesty, who is accompanying King Charles for his first tour to the country after becoming the monarch of British Commonwealth, is feeling lethargic ahead of her flight.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told Fabulous: “Queen Camilla is 76. 

“She gets very tired because she's not born to this royal life. 

“I know she's been in it a long time, but she's not born to it, and I think people sometimes forget that Camilla's never actually had a job. 

“I think she finds these trips extremely exhausting. She doesn't like flying.

“She's not a great traveller, and she's not good in the heat, because you know her, you know, like a lot of women of her age, you know. her feet swell up, and she feels uncomfortable.

“So it's not the most pleasurable thing to do for her to whisk across to Australia although it might be really exciting for somebody younger,” noted Ms Seward.

