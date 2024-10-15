 
Prince Harry makes Britons crave ‘old him' as Meghan disappoints

Prince Harry has a chance of winning over his British admirers

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Prince Harry seemingly has a chance of making amends with Britons, unlike Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who has now embarked on a separate professional journey from Meghan with his charity endeavours, will forever have a chance of reconciliation with his people.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun: "But I don't see the same thing for Meghan. Deep down people still love Prince Harry, and they want to love him, I think they're just very, very disappointed in him. He made millions out of Spare, but he seriously has paid for it, because it's done his reputation an immeasurable amount of harm, especially with his family, but the way that people view him."

She added: "It's really good to see a glimpse of the old Harry... and, hopefully, it will resonate with him too."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

