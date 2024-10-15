 
Prince Andrew eyeing Prince Harry precious asset for his daughter Eugenie

Prince Andrew wants to score Prince Harry’s old abode for his family

October 15, 2024

Prince Andrew is adamant on getting Prince Harry’s old house for his daughter.

The Duke of York, who is currently residing in Windsor, wants to move his youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie and her family to Frogmore Cottage.

"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family," said the source. "Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America, she helped pack up their things.

Eugenie, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, is a mother to two boys- August and Ernest.

"She's [Eugenie] stayed there a number of times since the Sussexes departed and Andrew is trying to secure the property as a full-time home for his daughter."

"Eugenie and Jack's hearts lie in the UK and they need a bigger home for their family," said the source. "They adore Frogmore Cottage and have stayed there often so making it into a full-time home makes sense."

