 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek odd conversation spilt by lip reader

Nicole Kidma and Salma Hayek engage in an uncomfortable conversation at Paris Fashik Week

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek seemingly shared a tense moment with one another during Paris Fashion Week.

The divas, who walked the red carpet Infront of the photographers, were spotted whispering to each other the moment singer Katy Perry stepped into the frame.

UK based lip reader Jeremy Freeman has now revealed what the actresses really spoke about.

“Let’s turn there, OK, here,” Hayek reportedly said.

Kidman responded: “Hey, I’m fine, I’m good. There, it’s enough, it’s OK.”

Hayek then interjected: “We have to…,” b

“That’s fine, that’s fine,” said Kidman before asking Perry to look at the photographers.

This comes as Kidman lost her mother in a heartbreaking tragedy.

Speaking about the loss, Kidman said on Instagram: “My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express,” she wrote at the time.

“Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other.”

Joey King calls bestie Sabrina Carpenter 'shortest and sweetest pop star'
Joey King calls bestie Sabrina Carpenter 'shortest and sweetest pop star'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs slammed with more bombshell lawsuits
Sean 'Diddy' Combs slammed with more bombshell lawsuits
Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter battle for Number 1 spot
Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter battle for Number 1 spot
Camilla fights ‘age' amid King Charles excitement for Australia video
Camilla fights ‘age' amid King Charles excitement for Australia
Charli XCX and Kesha team up for 'Brat' re-release bonus track
Charli XCX and Kesha team up for 'Brat' re-release bonus track
Meryl Streep gushes over 'lion-hearted' pal Steven Spielberg
Meryl Streep gushes over 'lion-hearted' pal Steven Spielberg
Bianca Censori family comes under the spotlight
Bianca Censori family comes under the spotlight
Coldplay becomes the first UK act to have five chart-topping albums
Coldplay becomes the first UK act to have five chart-topping albums