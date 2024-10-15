Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek odd conversation spilt by lip reader

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek seemingly shared a tense moment with one another during Paris Fashion Week.



The divas, who walked the red carpet Infront of the photographers, were spotted whispering to each other the moment singer Katy Perry stepped into the frame.

UK based lip reader Jeremy Freeman has now revealed what the actresses really spoke about.

“Let’s turn there, OK, here,” Hayek reportedly said.

Kidman responded: “Hey, I’m fine, I’m good. There, it’s enough, it’s OK.”

Hayek then interjected: “We have to…,” b

“That’s fine, that’s fine,” said Kidman before asking Perry to look at the photographers.

This comes as Kidman lost her mother in a heartbreaking tragedy.

Speaking about the loss, Kidman said on Instagram: “My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express,” she wrote at the time.

“Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other.”