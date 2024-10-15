Prince William admits he waited Kate to leave him before wedding





Prince William notably admitted why he gave Kate Middleton a a chance to think upon her decision of joining the Royal Family.



Speaking to BBC during his 2010 engagement interview, the Prince of Wales noted: "Her and her family, I really want to make sure that they have the best, sort of, guidance and chance to see what life has been like - or what life is like - in the family. That's kind of why I have been waiting this long as I wanted to give her a chance to see and to back out if she needed to,"

William said: "We were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up. It was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that, and it worked out for the better."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate Middleton spoke about her brief breakup with William ahead of announcing engagement.

She said: "I think at the time I wasn’t very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn’t think it at the time. Looking back on it."